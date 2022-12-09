THE The Game Awards 2022 they continue to give us great surprises and this time they amaze us making the home crowd particularly happy sony. In fact, it seems that a new game weblog Crash Bandicoot is about to hit store shelves, scheduled for 2023 there is Crash Team Rumble, a team game where it seems it will be possible to choose between many characters, good and bad, from the world’s most famous Bandicoot universe. The game will be available on both Playstation 4 what up Playstation 5.

The Game Awards is the event organized by Geoff Keighley which, on an annual basis, has the honor and duty of rewarding the best titles released. The evening is certainly very important in the world of video games and every year the prizes are hotly contested between games of great importance. We can’t wait to see who wins this year.