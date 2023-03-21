Last year one of the games that badly surprised the players of the first era of PlayStationthat is exactly Crash Team Rumble, release of the character who has divinity opinions. Basically it is a multiplayer in the pure style of other games as they can be Pokemon Uniteappeared a few years ago.

Now, Activision has confirmed that the game will be released next June 20 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. For its part, there will be a beta version of it, a test that will cover April 20 to 24. The characters available for the test are Crash, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex and Dingodile.

Crash Team Rumble it will cost $29.99 USD for the Standard Edition and $39.99 USD for the Deluxe Edition. The first will include the game, access to the closed beta, and a Premium Battle Pass for Season 1. The second includes the above, plus a Premium Battle Pass for Season 2, a 25-tier Instant Unlock for Season 1, and a digital Proto Pack, which includes the ‘Blocky’ skins and equippable items.

Remember that it comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.

Editor’s note: From the reception of the public, it is obvious that the game is slightly destined for failure. However, we’ll see how it does in sales when the middle of the year arrives.