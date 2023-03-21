Activision and Toys For Bob have announced that the 4 vs 4 multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S il June 20, 2023. By pre-ordering you also get access to the Closed beta which will take place from 20 to 24 April 2023.

There test phase April’s Crash Team Rumble will feature five characters (Crash Bandicoot, Coco, Tawna, Neo Cortex, and Dingodile) and three different arenas, which have different sizes, layouts, challenges, and relic stations that unlock unique powers for your characters.

“We are very excited that fans will be able to experience Crash Team Rumble firsthand during the Closed Beta in April,” he said. Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head of Toys For Bob. “We really appreciate the feedback from the community and will use this input to refine the game and have an amazing gaming experience on launch day. See you in the Closed Beta!”.

Recall that Crash Team Rumble is a multiplayer game 4 vs 4 in which one of the characters must be covered: Blocker, Booster or Scoorer. Teams must strategically use their various roles and characters to collect as much Wumpa Fruit as possible. Relics grant additional powers that increase the strategic depth of the game. The game is cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox.

Crash Team Rumble will be available in standard version with full game, post-launch seasonal add-ons and limited-time modes, and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass. There deluxe edition contains all content from the Standard Edition, plus 25 Battle Pass tiers unlocked instantly during Season 1, the Season 2 Battle Pass Premium, and the digital “Proto Pack,” which includes a host of customization options for every hero and villain at the throw and other items.

Finally, here is our tried Crash Team Rumble.