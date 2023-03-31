













Crash Team Rumble: Battle Pass will only have cosmetics, no characters or powers | EarthGamer

That is, it will not include new characters or power-ups or extra powers for which they are available.

Why isn’t the aforementioned included in the battle pass? The company explained detail this decision.

According to Activision, the idea is to offer a balanced experience so that each player can enjoy what the game offers.

That’s why the new characters and powers of Crash Team Rumble they must be obtained through the challenges within this title.

Likewise, they should not be related to the pass. This is why the passes only offer rewards related to appearance. These can also be obtained through temporary events.

every season in Crash Team Rumblewhich will change in three months, not only battle pass cosmetics but unique events, challenges, game modes, maps, characters, powers and more will be available.

To test what this title and its servers offer, a closed beta will take place and that will be from April 20 to 24. This will allow everything to be ready before it is launched on the market, which will be on June 20, 2023.

This video game will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. The standard edition can be obtained in digital format on these consoles but the Deluxe Edition will also have a physical one.

Regarding the first, it will include access to the premium battle pass of the first season. But the second, the Deluxe Edition, has a pass that applies to the first and second seasons of the game, which is great for gamers.

What cosmetic items does the Battle Pass include? Crash Team Rumble? Well skins, emotes, bonus items, flags, victory music and more, which can be achieved by completing challenges, leveling up heroes and progressing in the pass.

In addition to Crash Team Rumble We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.