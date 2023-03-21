The new multiplayer game of Activision based on the video game franchise crash bandicoot, Crash Team Rumble, It already has a release date for June 20, 2023.

Also, those who book Crash Team Rumble in the next few days they will have access to a closed beta that will take place between April 20 and 24. This test gives fans a sneak peek at the game before it’s released, as well as a chance for Toys For Bob, the developer, to join the community waiting for this release.

On the other hand, this beta will feature five heroes and villains from the Crash universe, as well as three unique arenas full of color, danger and surprising strategic advantages, with the charm and personality that characterizes Toys for Bob.

Players will be able to play with crash bandicoot, Coconut, Tawna, neocortex and dingodile, and they will be able to pair their hero with unique equippable powers and use special moves and abilities to win. During the closed beta, squads can select three maps, each with different sizes, layouts, challenges, and Relic Stations that unlock unique powers to give teams the edge over their opponents.

Source: Activision

“We are incredibly excited for fans to get a taste of Crash Team Rumble during the April closed beta”stated Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys For Bob. “We really value feedback from the community and will use this feedback to refine the game and deliver an amazing player experience on launch day. See you in the closed beta!”

What is Crash Team Rumble about?

The first thing you should know is that in Crash Team Rumbleusers can play from a list of friends and frenemies from the Crash universe, each of whom falls into one of three roles: Blocker, Booster, or Scorer.

Teams use the different roles to work together to be the first to deposit the most Wumpa Fruit in their drop zone, while also defending the opposing team’s drop zone.

Relic Powers bring an additional strategic element to the game, which each team member can use to gain an advantage when scoring, leading their squad to victory. Likewise, this title will feature cross-play between PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

On the other hand, Crash Team Rumble will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One for $599.00 MXN for the Standard Edition and $899.00 MXN for the Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition includes the full game, additional post-launch season content and limited-time modes, access to the Closed Beta (for those who pre-order), and the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass.

In the Deluxe Edition comes all of the aforementioned content, 25 Battle Pass tiers instantly unlocked during Season 1, the Season 2 Premium Battle Pass, and the digital “Proto Pack,” which includes customization options for each hero. and villain at launch, as well as other items.

