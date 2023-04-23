Crash Team Rumble is the protagonist of a gameplay videos published by Game Informer and taken from closed beta of the competitive brawler, currently available to users who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation or Xbox.

The sequences show the only one in action mode accessible during this test phase, in which two teams of four players challenge each other to collect and deposit two thousand apples before their opponents, often obtaining them by breaking the traditional wooden crates.

We tried Crash Team Rumble and there is no doubt that the system developed by Toys for Bob, former development team of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, is immediate and funbut also endowed with many strategic implications.

THE personages in fact they are divided into several classes and boast substantial differences that imply some type of group organization in order to make the most of the characteristics of each unit and succeed in the double task of depositing apples and preventing opponents from doing the same.

The full version of Crash Team Rumble will include more content and will be available starting June 20 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.