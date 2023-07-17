Some of the historical franchises of activisionexcluded call of Dutycould become exclusive Xboxes thanks to the acquisition by Microsoft. Yesterday the American company declared that it had reached an agreement with Sony regarding the permanence of call of Duty on consoles Playstation 5 at least until 2033.

However, the other Activision IPs were not mentioned, among which Crash Bandicoot, spyro, Tony Hawk or Overwatchwhich could at this point soon become exclusive to Xboxes. This hypothesis is creating quite a stir among fans of these sagas, which have been associated with the ecosystem for years Playstation. Many fans are complaining, bringing up the fact that it seems Xboxes is serious about taking the monopoly in the videogame field.

To instill these doubts is the fact that this new acquisition brings difficulties to non-users Xboxes in taking advantage of the titles of some of the most successful sagas of recent years such as Crashes, spyro and Overwatch but also of some of the upcoming masterpieces such as Starfield or The Elden Scrolls 6. Fans have also complained World of Warcraftwho are turning up their noses at the idea that the game can only come to consoles Xboxesshould the exclusivity end pc.