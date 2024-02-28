Home page World

Do those seeking peace and quiet have to turn a blind eye to children? That's what a man asks himself afterwards after he had a family thrown out of the train's rest area.

Syke – Children are noisy; With this casual thesis, a mother humorlessly dismissed a man who had asked the family of four for peace, reports the. His problem: at the time of the story, all of the protagonists were in a rest compartment on the Deutsche Bahn.

The discussion escalated and culminated in the family being thrown out of the train compartment. Did the passenger overreact? A question that he then asked himself – and ultimately passed on to the internet world.

Passenger asks for silence in the train's rest area – “Headphones are bad for children's ears”

“I just wanted to sleep,” was how the young passenger justified his actions against the family, whom he had identified as disturbing the peace. However, he doesn't seem to be entirely free from remorse; he put his own behavior to the test on the social media platform Reddit.

In the group “AmIchDasArschloch”, or “BIDA” for short, in which members describe a particular situation and ask for the opinions of other users, the passenger described the scene as follows: On his ICE trip, the man deliberately had a place in the rest area reserved. However, a few rows in front of him, two men were talking too loudly, and next to them was a noisy family with small children. He ultimately asked both groups to remain calm.

The two men then promised to be quieter, but his mother turned him down cold. The suggestion to at least not let the children play loudly on the tablet was also rejected. “Headphones are bad for children’s ears,” she is said to have told him. Since a passing train attendant was unable to mediate, the family ultimately had to give up their seat and take a seat in the on-board bistro of the fully occupied train. An exaggerated reaction?

Reddit users agree: Parents have to ensure peace and quiet in the relaxation area

The Reddit community's vote was clear: the intervention was justified. “It’s their own fault that they were thrown out of the compartment,” was the clear verdict of one user. “Just because you have kids doesn’t mean it’s okay to indulge in anything,” another agreed. An opinion that an influencer also represents and backs it up with 117 arguments.

A passenger would have loved to doze off in the rest area of ​​an ICE train. However, a family with two small children thwarted his plans. The situation escalated.

“It's the first time I've heard that a train attendant is committed to ensuring that the rest area is quiet and turning unruly guests away,” said another user, positively surprised by the conductor's unusual intervention. That would certainly have been the case disgruntled metronome guest who lacked caution among his fellow travelers defendant.

“Noisy activities” undesirable: The case raises questions about the peace and quiet on the train

The discussion shows how different definitions of rest are: Is conversation allowed, but telephone calls not? Or is even a whisper too loud? Do children playing have to be tolerated? “The path is not clear either,” criticizes one user. On the Deutsche Bahn homepage, the rest area is described as follows:

In the relaxation area you are undisturbed and can relax. The rest areas are located either in compartments, the ICE lounges (compartments behind the driver) or in entire cars. Cell phone calls, ringtones, listening to loud music (including via headphones) or other noisy activities are not permitted in this area.

What exactly “noisy activities” are is not clear. A press spokeswoman for the railway responds to a request from IPPEN.MEDIA not into it. However, the case described must be “an isolated case”. “Children and families with children are always welcome on board,” emphasizes the railway spokeswoman. Toddler compartments and family areas on long-distance trains are specifically “tailored to the needs of families with children”.

If there is noise in the quiet area, passengers should contact the train staff, according to the railway spokeswoman. “The colleagues on board are happy to help find alternative seats for the passengers on the train.” Transport Minister Volker Wissing is also trying to mediate the tariff dispute between the railways and the GDL. (rku)

