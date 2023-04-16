Misano (Rimini) – Fatal accident at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli during the Coppa Italia speed races, scheduled for the weekend. To lose your life Fabrizio Giraudo. The 46-year-old from Fossano (CN) was involved in the Trofeo Italiano Amatori, RR Cup category, 1000 class. Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, he sadly passed away.

The IMF, the promoter of the Trophy and the Misano World Circuit have decided to cancel the event in respect of the tragedy that occurred. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join in the pain of his family and loved onesto whom we extend our deepest condolences,” said IMF President Giovanni Copioli.

According to a first reconstruction, the accident would have involved 4 motorcycles. According to initial information, due to an engine problem, a first rider would have stopped at the edge of the circuit, then a second arriving motorbike would have hit the stationary vehicle, moving it to the center of the roadway, where a third motorbike was arriving. In the impact, the rider fell and was hit and killed by a speeding motorcycle.

On the spot the carabinieri of Misano Adriatico and the magistrate on duty, Davide Ercolani, who ordered the seizure of the vehicles and the autopsy. «Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders which took place on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race – reports the Italian motorcycle federation -. Despite the timely intervention of the emergency services, he sadly passed away ».