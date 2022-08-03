Tragedy in the province of Turin, an entire family lost their lives after an accident on the highway

A very serious road accident occurred in the early evening yesterday, Tuesday 2 August. Unfortunately a whole family, consisting of a mother, father and 15-year-old son, lost their lives. The firefighters immediately freed them from the metal sheets, but the trauma for them was really too serious.

At the moment the police are working to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident and also to understand the any liability by the two motorists.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 19 of Tuesday 2 August. Precisely along the highway that connects Ivrea and Santhiàbetween the Albiano and Settimo Rottaro exits, in the province of Turin.

The cars that collided are two: one Fiat Panda and a Toyota Yaris. In addition to the 3 deaths, there are also three people who were seriously injured. In fact, they were transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The family was aboard the Panda, which unfortunately ended up in the aftermath of the violent impact moat that runs along the highway. Both cars due to the violent accident went completely destroyed.

The health workers who intervened, with the help of the firefighters tried to save life of the father, mother and son who was in the car with them. However, for them the traumas reported after the accident were fatal. Nobody managed to survive.

Family who died in an accident on the highway: the dynamics

The firefighters also had to extract from the sheets the three occupants of the other vehicle. They were seriously injured and in fact, on the spot the doctors requested the intervention of a helicopter rescue to rush them to hospital.

The traffic police officers, after all the findings of the case, are now at work to rebuild theexact dynamics of the accident. From a first hypothesis it would seem that one of the two cars may have flooded the other lane.

However, it did so in a stretch where the road is not divided by the guard railbut only from strip of meadow. There will be more information on this heartbreaking episode.