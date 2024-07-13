A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident that occurred around 8 pm on the Roverino overpass, in (Ventimiglia). According to the first construction, the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car for reasons yet to be ascertained. The motorcyclist remained on the ground. The Croce Verde Intemelia intervened together with a 118 medical car. Given the seriousness of the man’s injuries, the intervention of the Grifo helicopter that left from Albenga a short while ago was requested. The overpass was closed to allow rescue operations. The traffic police are currently carrying out investigations. The Roverino overpass has been the scene of serious accidents, including fatal ones, several times.