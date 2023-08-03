Crash on Ring III | The boat fell onto the road at Vantaankoski, traffic inconvenience to the west

The rescue and clearing work at the accident site was underway on Thursday at 19:30. Traffic is at a standstill, and one lane is in use. It is harmful in the direction of travel to the west.

Ring III had a traffic accident on Thursday evening in Vantaa. A car collided with a boat trailer and the boat fell onto the road, says the West Uusimaa Rescue Service in its release.

The accident site is located between the Hämeenlinnanväylä exit and the Martinlaakso exit at the Vantaankoski exit to the west, said the Itä-Uusimaa police In the X service i.e. in the former Twitter. The accident causes inconvenience in the direction of travel to the west.

According to the rescue service, there will be traffic disruptions until 8:15 p.m. One lane is in use.

Rescue and clearing work at the accident site is underway, said Fintraffic in a press release after 19:00.

The rescue service moves the boat away.

Traffic is queuing, Fintraffic announced a little after 19:30 in the evening.

The news is updated.