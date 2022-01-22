Three injured, two of which seriously transferred to Santa Corona in Pietra Ligure. This is the balance of a dramatic accident which occurred a short time ago on the sp 51 in the Acquafredda area

Murialdo – Two wounded in red code transferred to the Santa Corona of Pietra Ligure ed a third in yellow code at the San Paolo di Savona. It is the balance sheet of an accident that occurred a little while ago on the provincial 51, in Acquafredda, between the towns of Millesimo and Murialdo. Three ambulances from the CRI of Millesimo and the Verde di Murialdo intervened on the spot in addition to the carabinieri.