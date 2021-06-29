OfFabian Ibelherr shut down

Both inmates of a Mitsubishi are in the wrong place at the wrong time: they are almost hit by a wooden plank that they missed by a hair’s breadth.

Ohio Turnpike (USA) – Kim Awada is on her way home with her companion. The driver controls her blue one Mitsubishi Outlander* on a freeway in the state of Ohio when a shocking incident occurs. The car’s windshield is badly damaged after the accident. That was close – and the impact caused by a wooden slat was absolutely life-threatening: the two people inside the vehicle narrowly escape death as if by a miracle.

A pick-up is driving on the motorway directly in front of Awada's car, part of which is detached from its load. Two boards fly in a high arc from the cot and sail through the air. A wooden slat hits the two friends' Mitsubishi Outlander head-on and pierces the windshield. The long and heavy bullet lands a little further on the passenger side, but luckily it breaks through exactly the middle of the window. The board penetrates to the center console – and misses both occupants by just a few centimeters.