Crash of death | Two young men died after one of them was run over by almost two hundred – Locals describe Seinäjoki’s accident road as a “speedway”

According to a survey conducted by the city, children and young people fear the danger of Ruukintie.

Two young people a man died on Saturday morning in Seinäjoki, when one of them lost control of the car in a gentle curve. The car went off the road and hit a tree. Before the collision, the speed was around 150–200 km/h.

The accident happened on Ruukintie about 1.5 kilometers from the center of Seinäjoki.

Overspeeding on Ruukintie has been the talk of the town for years. Having lived in the neighborhood for more than ten years Iina Åman’s including driving on the road regardless of speed limits and otherwise carelessly. It happens in the middle of the day, but at night the problem is accentuated.

“It’s such an acceleration track. When it is used as a runway, it does have high speeds regularly in the evenings, nights and weekends,” he says.

According to Åman, bigger and smaller accidents happen all the time on the road. The road is one of Seinäjoki’s main thoroughfares. The speed limit at the scene of the accident was 40 km/h. On part of the road, the limit is 50 km/h.

According to Åman, there has been talk over the years on Seinäjoki that the road should have narrower sections or speed bumps. According to Åman, driving on the road is also difficult.

“I myself have to turn a lot to the left, and I have to pay a lot of attention to make sure that someone doesn’t follow this so-called left lane at full speed,” he says.

Ruukintie accident site on Saturday, July 22.

of Åman there are a lot of school children and elderly people on the road who don’t necessarily know or can’t take care of themselves in the same way as others.

In March, the city of Seinäjoki asked children and young people about the safety of the urban environment. In it, Ruukintie is mentioned as one of the dangerous streets. One of the respondents wrote that “the whole Ruukintie is dangerous and you drive too fast and you don’t stop at the crosswalk”.

“It is a relatively wide roadway and may tempt some to drive at high speed,” inspector Tomi Mansikkamäki The police situation center in Seinäjoki says.

According to Mansikkamäki, speed limits are violated here and there in Seinäjoki, despite the supervision. In Ruukintie, there is always a car equipped with a speed camera to pick up people who are loitering.

Superintendent of the Director of the Traffic Police Sector of the Ostrobothnia Police Janne Kankaan according to Ruukintie’s business has calmed down from previous years.

“There haven’t been any really huge speeds there. Over the years, a lot has been monitored, the average speeds have decreased,” he says.

According to his assessment, the road calmed down because surveillance was intensified a few years ago. Back in November, Kangas said the newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalainen according to the fact that wild overspeeds have been measured on the street in question several times.

According to Ilkka-Pohjalainen, three people have died in Ruukintie in the past year.

Last summer the woman was driving Ruukintie at a considerable speed with two men on board. The car collided with the bucket of an excavator driving the road. Another passenger in the back seat died from his injuries.

In the newspaper, the locals have described the road as the “wild west”, among other things. According to the newspaper, pedestrian crossings have been removed from the road in the most dangerous places to improve safety.

Ostrobothnia police crime commissioner Markku Kaperin according to the police are investigating Saturday’s accident as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and a fatal accident or possibly a serious fatal accident.

According to Kaper, it is not yet known whether the driver had consumed alcohol or other intoxicants.

“It is under investigation and we will get the results in time,” he says.

According to the police, the men were not from Seinäjoki, but from another municipality. The road was otherwise empty at the time of the accident.

In the pizzeria located on Ruukintie, there’s a snort from time to time Ahmet Akinci saw the accident car at eight o’clock in the morning on Saturday, when it had not yet been cleared away.

According to Akinc, it was almost unrecognizable as a car, because the scrap was in such small pieces. He, too, has noticed the scrambling.

“Young people are always speeding on mopeds. And on weekends, normal cars are driven at excessive speeds,” he says.