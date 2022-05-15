Sinaloa.- The report to the emergency numbers occurred after 9:20 p.m. when a road collision between two trucks was reported on Álvaro Obregón Avenue in the Los Mezcalsin Culiacan, Sinaloa.

Firefighters and Red Cross paramedics quickly moved to the site who confirmed the facts upon arrival. Upon arrival, they treated three people who sustained injuries to various parts of their bodies after the impact between the two motor units. The lifeguards in first aid A woman was transferred to a city hospital.

The first data indicated that it is a white Ranger truck and a Mitsubishi Pickup of the same color which was circulating along said aforementioned avenue, when for unknown reasons they collided head-on causing three people to be injured.

The smoke eaters came later by virtue of the fact that a pressed person was indicated, but this information was discarded due to road elements that were cited in the report to proceed to carry out the corresponding part of the incident.

Note: Jonathan Hermida.