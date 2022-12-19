Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A collision between two vehicles happened last night in the Valle de Santa Lucía neighborhood, in the north of Monterrey, left as a balance four people injured.

The events occurred around 11:15 p.m., when the driver of a Mirage vehicle rear-ended a Chevy car, when they were circulating on Luis Echeverría street almost at its intersection with Emiliano Zapata. After the impact, the latter was projected against a truck parked on the site.

According to Reforma, the driver allegedly responsible for the accident, identified as Armando M., stayed for a few minutes trapped in your vehicle because the doors were locked.

While a woman and two minors who were traveling in the Chevy were helped by relatives who took them in a private car to the University Hospital; they suffered various blows, but were conscious.

The driver of the Mirage was helped by personnel from the National Emergency Commission, who arrived at the site and found him trapped inside his car. In addition, the intervention of Civil Protection personnel with the hydraulic equipment was necessary to be able to remove him from his vehicle.

“Since the door was broken we were able to get the driver who was pressed and it did smell a bit of alcohol, but we have to wait and see what the corresponding opinion says,” said the state commander of the National Emergency Commission, Carlos Herrera.

Finally, the driver of the Mirage was transferred by UMT paramedics to the Zone Hospital, while Transit personnel took the corresponding part.