Two people died and millions of dollars in material damages were recorded this morning during a head-on collision between a double gasoline semi-trailer and a pick-up truck.

The operator of the tractor-trailer has not yet been identified, as immediately upon impact his cabin began to burn and the driver died tragically when that entire part was reduced to ashes.

The other driver, meanwhile, was identified by authorities at the scene as 22-year-old David GL, who was driving the pickup truck that crashed head-on into the trailer.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 this morning on the stretch of highway from Ascensión to the junction with Ciudad Juárez.