Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer

Press Split

What’s up with that, boss? Boris Pistorius is unhappy with Olaf Scholz’s (right) budget planning. Our picture shows both of them shortly before a cabinet meeting in Berlin © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Due to the gaps in the defense budget in the 2025 budget, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is reacting unusually strongly. Several projects are likely to be in jeopardy.

Munich/Berlin – It seems to have been simmering for a weekend in Boris PistoriusHe remained silent until Monday, but then it had to come out. “Yes, I received significantly less than I had registered,” said the Defense Minister (SPD). “That is annoying for me because I cannot then initiate certain things as quickly as the changing times and the threat situation require.” Clear criticism of the draft budget of the traffic light coalition. And Pistorius is not alone in this. Opposition is coming from several corners in Berlin.

The numbers don’t sound bad at first. The defense budget of 52 billion euros is to grow by 1.2 billion. But Pistorius had announced more than six billion more. And even that is still small compared to the medium-term plans to reach 80 billion euros by 2028 (when the 100 billion special fund ends). He is indirectly calling on the Bundestag to make adjustments now. “We will see what happens in the coming weeks and months.”

Bundeswehr criticizes the traffic light coalition’s defense budget – “Troops are shocked”

He would have supporters in the SPD faction, which is not very keen on the debt brake across all party wings. Budget experts are announcing renegotiations. armed forces There is, not surprisingly, support. “The troops are astonished, mostly shocked,” says Andre Wüstner, head of the Bundeswehr Association. Inspector General Carsten Breuer warned according to SZRussia could also defend itself against NATO-States, That is why deterrence is so important.

Hot seat in the Ministry of Defence: From Scharping to Lambrecht – Now Pistorius is trying View photo gallery

This is uncomfortable for Pistorius in terms of both the issue and the political situation. Today, at the NATO summit in Washington, he is supposed to convince his allies that Germany is serious about increasing its defense budget. At the same time, there are whispers within the domestic political community that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) probably deliberately gave him a slap on the wrist in the budget dispute.

The minister with the image of a go-getter leads most popularity polls, including the more serious ones, and is repeatedly mentioned as a Scholz replacement. The headlines now: “Pistorius loses fierce billion-dollar poker game” (Picture), “One of the Losers” (Stuttgart News), “Minister Klartext suddenly subdued” (Mirror).

The minister had to experience a crash landing.

“The minister, who had repeatedly called for significantly more money for the Bundeswehr, had to experience a crash landing,” says CSU defense politician Florian Hahn. He warns that the additional 1.2 billion would “not even be enough to cover inflation and increases in personnel costs.” Hahn, who is currently traveling through the USA with Pistorius, accuses Scholz of deliberate action: Apparently, the chancellor “is more concerned with keeping the unwelcome competitor down than finally making Germany capable of defending itself.”

Budget 2025: Purchases of Taurus rockets allegedly in jeopardy

It is still unclear what specific projects will be canceled. According to Mirror The purchase of four submarines and new Taurus cruise missiles, the latter manufactured by MBDA in Schrobenhausen in Upper Bavaria, is in jeopardy. A new missile system is also in jeopardy. General Breuer also points to a completely different area: infrastructure. All equipment that is intended for NATO’s eastern flank has to travel through Germany – on dilapidated roads and rails?

Unravelling the coalition leaders’ budget package again is likely to be complicated. Apparently, it is only being held together with controversial tricks. Pistorius’s position allows him to regulate weapons purchases using “commitment authorizations”. To put it simply: the bill is being postponed to the future, i.e. to the next government.

According to a PoliticoAccording to the report, billions are also being shifted using the mathematical trick of passing on debts to the railway or Autobahn AG. In addition, a safety cushion of eight billion euros for contributions to the EU has been mathematically eliminated, although in reality payments to Brussels are likely to increase.

And Pistorius? Is he losing interest and enthusiasm? Back in May, he upset the coalition when he told MPs that he didn’t have to do this. Now, despite all his anger, he is trying to adopt a more obliging tone and says: “I have to adapt to this and make the best of it.” (Christian Deutschländer)