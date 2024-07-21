Final bang

An instant that changes everything. Formula 1, even more than others, is a sport that plays on details and he realized it very well yesterday Yuki-TsunodaThe Japanese Racing Bulls driver, who had an excellent qualifying until two minutes from the end of Q3, has in fact suddenly lost control of his car on turn 5pinching the wet grass and disintegrating the left side of the car against the crash barriers.

The crash involving the 2000 class driver was quite impressive. The driver fortunately came out of the car unharmed but forced his team to do a lot of extra work, necessary for repair the car in time for today’s GP. Speaking at the end of the day, Tsunoda apologized to the team, admitting his mistake and especially regretting the excellent lap he had thrown away due to a small inaccuracy.

Apologies to the team

“It’s a real shame, I’m disappointed. My lap in Q3 was really good. – commented RB’s #22 – I felt great. I was at the limit and half the tire ended up on the grass, which is normal, but since it was wet the situation worsened. Up until that corner the lap was great. I’m sorry because all the team members and myself deserve a higher position for all the work we did. The car was feeling good, the lap was solid and I think it could have put us in a very good position for tomorrow. I still congratulate the team for being able to get through to Q3 with both cars”.

Ricciardo confident

His teammate qualified immediately ahead of Tsunoda, in ninth position. Daniel Ricciardo: “It was definitely a long and difficult qualifying and I’m happy to know that everyone is OK after the incidents that happened. While we were on track in Q1 it started to rain more. – the Australian said – but then there was a red flag and the track dried out. I’m happy that as a team we managed to get into Q3 with both cars, as we were fast all weekend. If there hadn’t been another red flag in Q3 and we could have pushed with new tyres, I think we could have gained a couple of places. In the race I firmly believe that we can do even better“.