A very serious accident happened in the early afternoon of yesterday, Thursday 11 May. Unfortunately, a young 23-year-old carabiniere, called Emily Vigilante. The attempts of the doctors who intervened on the spot to save her life were useless.

She was on duty and a colleague was with her. The man, on the other hand, is hospitalized in very bad conditions seriousthe other motorist is also in a desperate situation.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the early afternoon of Thursday 11 May, around 3pm. Precisely near the bend for Renazzo in Centolocated in the province of Ferrara.

Emily was 23 years old and had recently managed to realize her biggest dream and that is to wear the split. She also had a very young child and was happy.

He was aboard one that day Fiat Punto with a colleague of his. When suddenly they found themselves in front of a Peugeot. Neither of them managed to avoid the accident.

The impact between the two vehicles was very strong indeed. For this reason, the police also had to ask for the intervention of the Fire fighterswho had to free the three people involved, from sheet metal of their vehicles.

The death of Emily Vegliante, after the accident

The doctors who intervened on the spot, however, for the 23-year-old could not help but ascertain hers death. Doctors’ attempts to save her life were useless.

The other Carabiniere and the motorist of the other vehicle were also rushed to the hospital Major of Bologna. They are hospitalized and their conditions turn out to be very much serious.

Now the police intervened on the spot, are at work to rebuild the dynamic of this serious accident and any liability. Unfortunately Emily, in addition to her family and those who loved her, she also left behind a very young child.