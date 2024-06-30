Two more deaths on Roman roads: in the month of June alone there were 18 deaths

There seems to be no respite in the sad toll that since the beginning of the year has delivered to the chronicles of the Lazio region the names of yet more victims of a road accident: Simone Esposito And Nazzareno Seven. For the two motorcyclists the violent collision that occurred between their vehicles on the Via Tiburtina Valeria, near the Aniene Valley, was fatal.

The dynamics of the accident and the arrival of the rescue

Yesterday, Saturday 29th June, around 1pm a tragic accident occurred on the stretch between Roviano and Arsolion the outskirts of Rome. An accident involving two motorcyclists who, unfortunately, did not make it.

Precisely in that area, especially during weekends, there is often the presence of groups of motorcyclists busy parading with their vehicles even at dangerous and very high speeds. In fact, it is not the first time that numerous others have been found along that stretch crashes.

The 118 personnel, the Anas personnel, theto the traffic police and the carabinieri. Given the seriousness of the situation, the assistance of the air rescue was also requested. But unfortunately, it all turned out to be useless. The two motorcyclists, Simone Espositoa 40 year old from Palestrina and Nazarene Sevena 37 year old from Marcellina they died instantly.

The exact dynamics of the clash are yet to be ascertained. The two motorbikes, one Ducati it’s a Kawasaki, they were traveling in the opposite direction and the centaurs did not know each other. It is hypothesized that there may have been a slight invasion of the lane by one of the two motorcyclists which caused the bikes to skid for several metres.

To allow the relevant personnel to carry out the necessary surveys, the affected stretch of road was closed for approximately four hours, with its reopening being arranged around 4 pm.

The controversy over high speed is reignited

The controversies that have been raging for some time among the residents of the small villages of the Aniene Valley against motorcyclists who speed along the Tiburtina are not new. Where, among other things, there is a a single speed detector.

Below are some of the comments that best express both the condolences for the tragic episode that occurred, and the discomfort for the dangerous and undeniable reality:

“First of all, condolences to their families. However, the reality of the facts must be highlighted, and it is that every weekend this stretch of the Tiburtina Valeria road, from Tivoli passing through the Cineto crossroads, Roviano Arsoli up to Abruzzo, is traveled by motorcyclists and centaurs who they travel at very high speeds, making extremely dangerous overtaking situations and putting the lives of normal motorists, who regularly travel on this road, at risk.“

And again:

“I feel sorry for them and for the families but on Saturdays and Sundays it has become a lottery to come up. To ride a motorbike you need a separate mind and unfortunately sometimes it’s not enough. Now rip”