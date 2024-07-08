In Arzano a new fatal accident, the umpteenth on Italian roads this summer. A person lost his life in a head-on collision between a scooter and a van

Tragedy in Arzano, a municipality in the metropolitan city of Naples in Campania. In one of the main streets of the city a person lost his life, for a head-on collision between a scooter and a van. The one who paid the price, in yet another accident on Italian roads this hot summer, was the motorcyclist, also from the point of view of the victims.

The terrible fatal accident took place on the morning of Monday 8 July 2024. The scene of this head-on collision that left the scooter driver with no chance of escape was Salvatore D’Amato course, in Arzanoin the northern hinterland of Naples.

The victim, whose identity has not been released at the moment, was driving his scooter. Unfortunately, for reasons yet to be ascertained, his run ended against a van, which was coming from the opposite direction of the road.

According to sources close to the police, the victim had a head-on collision with a van coming from the other direction. victim fell to the groundviolently impacting the asphalt.

The 118 paramedics immediately reached the scene of the accident, but they could do nothing except confirm the death of the motorcyclist. Centaur died instantlythe injuries sustained during the impact with the ground were too serious.

In addition to the 118 paramedics, who could do nothing for the man who lost his life thrown from the saddle of his scooter in Arzano, the police also intervened. The officers performed all the necessary surveys. So as to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened.

We will need to understand how it was possible to have a head-on collision and whether there is any responsibility on the part of one of the two drivers of the vehicles involved.