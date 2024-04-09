A woman and two minors died in a spectacular accident that occurred on April 7 on the highway Hermosillo – Ures, Therefore, the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sonora is already carrying out investigations to clarify details of the accident.

According to the authorities, the accident report came around 1:09 p.m., through the emergency number 911, which reported a head-on collision between two vehicles.

It was said that the spectacular mishap occurred to the height of kilometer 33, on the stretch of road in question, and that the units involved are a 2014 model Jeep Patriot truck and a Nissan sedan Tsuru 1999 model.

He Jeep It was driven by a woman identified as María “N”, 21 years old, while in the Tsuru there was another woman identified as Clarissa de Jesus “N”, 36 years old, who was accompanied by six minors, three of 11 years old, two 10 years old and one 12 year old.

In the crash, Clarissa was left lifeless at the scene, while the minors were sent to a hospital to receive specialized medical care, however an 11-year-old minor and a 10-year-old girl lost their lives while they were being treated. treated in a hospital in Hermosillo.

For its part, the Prosecutor's Office is already investigating the causes of the incident, in order to determine the corresponding responsibilities and clarify the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.