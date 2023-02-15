Genoa – Accident during the night in via Cocito, in Albaro. Involved a car and a car. The motorcyclist suffered serious trauma and after being sedated he was taken to the emergency room in code red, the one most urgently needed. His condition is serious.

The investigations into the accident are underway by the firefighters of the accident section of the municipal police. According to an initial reconstruction, the car was maneuvering to leave a private parking lot.

The traffic police in via Cocito in Albaro at the scene of the accident

At 7 in the morning there was an investment in via Gallino: a pedestrian was hit by a car. He was taken to the emergency room in yellow code, the one of medium urgency.