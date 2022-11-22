It appeared on the net a gameplay videos of a prototype of Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa Leaguethe title multiplayer brawlers of Toys for Bob at the center of some rumors in recent months. What is shown in the video is obviously a game that is still raw and in an embryonic stage of development, but in any case it offers us an idea, albeit a very vague one, on what we can expect from the game if and when it will ever see the light, given that it has not yet been officially announced.

The video was published by Liam Robertson and, in addition to some concept art, shows some short gameplay sequences starring Dingodile who moves within an arena structured as a large platform level. The player must use the character’s abilities (such as jumping and gliding for short distances) to move around the arena and collect Wumpa fruits, while keeping opponents at bay, who will try to throw a spanner in his works.

Robertson says the initial idea for Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League was that of a team-based multiplayer online gamewhere the one who collects the most Wumpa fruits wins, with characters from Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and some old glories, such as Ripper Roo.

“The build you’re seeing is clearly years old and not representative of what the game could look like if it were released,” said Robertson, who later said he had seen some more recent material from Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League and that the title now looks very different and “more complete” than what was seen in the movie.

Who knows, maybe we’ll know more during The Game Awards 2022 on December 9, the perfect showcase to announce one or more games in the Crash Bandicoot series.