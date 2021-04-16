Crash Bandicoot: On the Run earned more than half a million dollars during its first week on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Data from app store analysts Sensor Tower pegged Crash’s launch at nearly $ 700k in revenue over its first week available, with 23.6m downloads worldwide by the end of March.

Downloads of the endless runner are now up to 37.5m as of 14th April, PocketGamer.biz reported.

All of this means Crash had a bigger launch than many other games launched by King, Activision Blizzards’s mobile arm, such as Bubble Witch 3 Saga. Only Candy Crush Jelly Saga earned more (almost $ 1.5m in a week), though was downloaded around half as many times.

Overall, the first quarter of 2021 was Activision’s best for mobile earnings since the launch of Call of Duty Mobile at the end of 2019.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run was first spotted via a Facebook advert back in February 2020, before it soft-launched in select regions a few months later. Activision continued to work on the game throughout the last year, and eventually promised it would offer more than 100 hours of gameplay when it finally arrived.