The leaker known as eXtasis, who correctly predicted the arrival of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox Game Pass now shares another prediction. According to him, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be the next Activision game to hit the subscription service.

To be more specific, he confirmed that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will arrive on August 8. This would also pave the way for more Activision-Blizzard titles to arrive in the catalog on a constant basis. In fact, the company has already shared which ones will follow the marsupial.

Although he did not share an exact arrival date for these, he assured that the next games in the catalog will be Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2The only thing he indicated as to when to expect them was that they ‘will be available very soon’. Possibly by the rest of August or perhaps September.

In addition to Crash Bandicoot, Spyro and Tony Hawkwe already have another long-awaited addition. Which we must say is already confirmed. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on October 24. How many more Activision games would you like to see added?

Any news on Crash Bandicoot?

Recently another news related to Crash Bandicootalthough it is of a more disappointing nature. A former employee of Toys for Bob, who made their last delivery, He assured that a fifth part was already in process but unfortunately it was cancelled. It should be noted that this was before Xbox purchased Activision.

There’s no official word on the next box-breaker game right now. Some rumors say that Toys for Bob, having gone independent, is working on a new game about this character. However, they haven’t confirmed it. While they’re making a decision, we’ll be able to enjoy the originals on Game Pass.

