Almost eight years ago, PlayStation fans had a pleasant surprise, the return of the favorite marsupial with Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogyremastering of the trilogy developed by Naughty Dog and it goes without saying that it is very faithful in terms of the difficulty part. Although it was also surprising that it would not be arriving only at sonybut also to Xbox and PCwhich offended more than one, this would be followed by another ported version of none other than Nintendo Switch.

Through the networks itself Activision has given good news about this collection, since the number of sales that goes beyond 20 million copies was reported, indicating that although it was not the best investment for the company, at least it has managed to recover a considerable percentage of what was invested in development. Likewise, it shows us that it is a game that continues to sell over time and has not had a break as is usual with other titles on the market.

Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone! pic.twitter.com/o3QmThD9UB — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) June 20, 2024

It is worth mentioning that all the copies that have been counted within the sum include all the consoles and also the computer. Likewise, mention is being made of physical and digital copies, which are currently at an important discount point that fans have enjoyed time and time again; There are even those who mention that they are already the definitive versions of the trilogy, replacing the originals that came out in the 90’s.

Here is the description of the compilation:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a remastered collection of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot series, originally developed by Naughty Dog and released for the PlayStation 1. The remastered trilogy was developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision. It was initially released for the PlayStation 4 on June 30, 2017, and subsequently released for other platforms including Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows. It’s a successful remaster of a classic series, combining nostalgia with modern improvements to appeal to both new players and long-time fans. Its commercial and critical success has ensured that Crash Bandicoot remains an iconic figure in the world of video games.

Remember that you can buy the trilogy at PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Author’s note: I wish it had reached at least 50 million, so we would have the opportunity to receive another game in the saga beyond game four. However, the latter also did poorly, so it is understandable that Activision no longer wants to give it another chance.