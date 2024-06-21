Crash Bandicoot’s N. Sane Trilogy – which comprises the remasters of the first Crash Bandicoot, as well as Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot: Warped – has certainly not crashed and burned.

Last night, the Crash Bandicoot team revealed that the trilogy has now sold through 20m copies worldwide. “Whoa! Thank you to our community of Crash players for this memorable milestone,” the team wrote on social media platform X.

To celebrate, a number of Crash Bandicoot games are now on sale on PlayStation, with deals running until 3rd July. For example, you can currently scoop up the Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle for £43.99. It usually retails at £110.



The N. Sane collection of remastered Crash Bandicoot games initially launched back in 2017 on PlayStation 4. It went on to do incredibly well for itself on release. In fact, on its debut in July 2017, it became the biggest single-platform release of the year – beating even Horizon: Zero Dawn.

After a stint as a PS4 exclusive, it arrived on Xbox One, PC and Switch the following year.



Our Donlan went hands-on with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy on its release in 2017, and said it was “nostalgia done right – and that includes the irritations.”

“I don’t think these will ever be first-tier platformers – compared to what other developers were doing back at the same time, even the best Crash level feels a little shapeless and lacking in imagination – but they’re clearly great memories, “he wrote. “And the N. Sane Trilogy delivers the memories intact.”