It looks like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is on its way to Xbox Game Pass next month.

That’s according to leaker eXtas1stvwho previously correctly leaked that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 would arrive on Game Pass on 24th July, which was officially confirmed yesterday.

The leaker suggests the Crash trilogy will be available from 8th August, claiming it’s “100 percent confirmed”.

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy Gameplay – New PS4 GameplayWatch on YouTube

Previously, the leaker claimed the game would arrive in August – now the date has been specified.

If proven true, it will be the next of Activision’s back catalog to make it to Xbox’s subscription service following the completed purchase of Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn.

Blizzard’s Diablo 4 was already added to Game Pass back in March.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a remastered compilation of the first three games in the platformer series, developed by Vicarious Visions and published by Activision.

Meanwhile, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time developer Toys for Bob has split from Activision to go independent, but its next game will be published by Xbox.

Microsoft recently altered its Xbox Game Pass tiers, removing day one releases for its basic tier and increasing the price, all in the run-up to October’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The FTC slammed the change as a “degraded product,” which Microsoft has since defended as “wrong.”