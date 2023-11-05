Through Amazon Italy a discount is available for Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy in Nintendo Switch version. The reported offer is 47%, or €119.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price indicated by Amazon for this video game is €43.60. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, three games in one
Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogyas is easy to guess from the name, offers the three classic games of the saga in a single package, completely recreated on a graphic level but faithful to the original in terms of content and gameplay.
As we told you in our review, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy is one of the best remaster collections ever and allows you to take a leap into the past with modern and stable graphics at 30 FPS. Expect the usual mix of platforming and action sequences, with hunts for collectibles
