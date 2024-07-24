If confirmed, this would be a welcome addition to the service. Released in 2017, it is a collection that includes the remakes of the first three games in the Crash Bandicoot series, welcomed with great enthusiasm by long-time fans, thanks to a redesigned graphics section and optimized controls that have given new life to the included titles, without betraying the spirit of the original.

Insider eXtas1stv has revealed the possible release date of Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy on PC & Xbox Game Pass which also seems very close. In fact, according to his sources, the launch of the game in the service’s catalog is scheduled for August 8, 2024 .

More Activision Blizzard games coming soon?

As mentioned in the opening, the information comes from eXtas1s and we recommend taking it with a pinch of salt while waiting for official confirmation. However, we are talking about the same deep throat who had predicted the debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on Xbox Game Pass set for today, which as we know was confirmed yesterday. In short, there is a good chance that he “got this prediction right too”.

Not only that, but earlier this month eXtas1s had already suggested that the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy would be coming to Game Pass in August, also suggesting that it would be joined later by other Activision Blizzard games, such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Spyro: Reignited Trilogy. Which is believable, considering that now that Activision Blizzard is owned by Microsoft, all of these games could be coming to the service at any time. We’ll see.