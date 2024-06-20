The data includes both physical and digital copies of the game. The tweet reads: “Whoa! Thank you to our Crash community for this memorable milestone!”.

Activision Blizzard has announced that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy it oversold 20 million units worldwide. The confirmation came via social media, as you can see just below.

Clash themed offers for PlayStation

In conjunction with this achievement, you can find on PS Store for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 a list of games dedicated to Crash on sale at attractive prices. For example, offers include:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled on sale at €13.99 instead of €39.99

Crash Team Rumble – Standard Edition on sale for €17.99 instead of €29.99

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on sale for €23.09 instead of €69.99

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle (Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time) at €24.99 instead of €99.99

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversario Bundle (Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled) on sale at €51.99 instead of €129.99

As strange as it may be, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (single game) however, it is not on offer: its price is the regular €39.99. It is therefore advisable to purchase the Bundles if you are interested in the game, especially the Quadrilogy Bundle.

You can find promotions at this address.