During The Game Awards 2022 It was announced that Crash Bandicoot will receive a new video game. This will be a multiplayer title where two teams of four people will face each other for victory. Which will be known as Crash Team Rumble.

Crash Team Rumble will be once again developed by the team at Toys for Bob, who gave us Crash Bandicoot 4. This team-based competitive game will be set in the vibrant world of the heroic marsupial. Of course, players will be able to choose several of their recognized allies and enemies.

Teams will have to use all their feats and tricks to compete on vibrant maps. All with the goal of collecting as many wumpa fruits as possible and winning. They will also have to be aware of the collection area of ​​​​the rivals. Which adds an element of strategy.

According to the team behind this new Crash Bandicoot adventure, Crash Team Rumble will be very user friendly. Anyone can take control and enjoy its absolute madness in the company of their friends. As well as master the skills of your favorite characters.

When and on what consoles will the new Crash Bandicoot game be released?

The announcement revealed that this new competitive multiplayer in the Crash Bandicoot universe will arrive in 2023. A specific date has not yet been announced, but Toys for Bob invites fans to stay tuned. We hope to have a lot of information soon.

Source: Activision.

As for the consoles on which Crash Team Rumble will be released, it will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. So fans of the marsupial will be able to enjoy it even without a next-generation console. Unfortunately there is no news of a version for Nintendo Switch. Will they give it a chance?

