The purchase of Activision by Xbox It continues to give something to talk about, especially because it caused discomfort in some gamers, who recently unloaded their fury on social networks.

It all started when Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Marketing General Manager, posted a new profile picture, posing with none other than crash bandicoot.

Although this event does not seem strange to many, it seriously angered a part of the gamer community, since they considered it a serious offense to the legacy of the character and his fans.

crash bandicoot was considered for many years as a pet of PlayStation, at least until it left the platform to reach other consoles.

With the purchase of Activision, Xbox earned the right to exploit the character, and Aaron Greenberg took advantage of the moment to pose with him in his new Twitter profile picture.

Almost immediately, a horde of fans of the character went all out against the executive, criticizing him harshly.

I’m glad Aaron Greenberg put Crash in his profile picture, it proves: – Xbox’s ineptitude in creating an iconic franchise in its 20-year history. – They want to know what it feels like, for the first time, to have one of the many historical franchises on PlayStation pic.twitter.com/WiMabYSaCM — Craig Ayanami (@craig2077) January 24, 2022

Aaron Greenberg brags about his legacy on Twitter It’s great to see what brands like Crash Bandicoot want, maybe a few years Xbox will buy Ratchet, or Kratos. The bad thing about living off buying what the talent of others creates is that you will always be one step behind#xbox #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/N04Dt4ZJ1H — Leduito! (@battlegeek) January 23, 2022

Seeing this type of publication, the mockery did not take long to appear and some people even began to edit Greenberg’s photo with their own faces.

Neutral arguments were also brought to light that privilege the freedom to play it where users prefer, regardless of whether it is in Xbox or PlayStation.

Good afternoon, as the competent Wumpa union authority, I have to pronounce myself before the events that have occurred about Crash Bandicoot in the last few hours: Play it wherever you want, you can and whenever you want! End of the statement and wumpas for everyone!! 🍎🥳 #CrashBandicoot #NoHate pic.twitter.com/qSFbcx7EW3 — Mr. Wumpa (@unreal_paradise) January 24, 2022

The purchase of Activision it will be officially registered until 2023, and that is when we will find out what its plans are Xbox for company IPs.

At the moment, there is only certainty that Call of Duty It will still be cross-platform, but we’ll see what happens in the future.

