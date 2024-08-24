The fifth installment in the series was supposed to feature the return of the Academy of Evil as the main setting, as well as the reappearance of Uka Uka, previously seen in Crash Bandicoot: Warped and actually visible in the secret ending of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The fact that a Crash Bandicoot 5 was in development but then cancelled by Activision had already been revealed by the developers at Toys for Bob some time ago, and the matter is confirmed in this documentary, which contains various testimonies from the authors of the series.

A new and interesting video from Did You Know Gaming tells several behind-the-scenes stories regarding Toys for Bob among which some details also emerge on Crash Bandicoot 5 the cancelled chapter of the series that was apparently supposed to contain a Crossover with Spyro .

A strange encounter

According to reports, the history was supposed to see Spyro’s involvement through a crossover between the two different universes, which would have triggered the strange encounter.

Uka Uka was supposed to activate some sort of interdimensional portal to Spyro’s world, using her magic on the Dragon Elders and upending both universes.

To solve this problem, both Crash and Spyro should have intervened, creating a rather epic adventure. Crash Bandicoot 5 should have been slightly “darker”, in tone, compared to the previous chapters, both in terms of graphics and story.

Among the characters, in addition to Crash Bandicoot and Spero, there were also supposed to be Nina, Cortex and Coco, and among the ideas there was also the possibility that Crash could climb on Spyro’s shoulders to fly.

It appears that Toys for Bob has been working exclusively on the game in question for at least a few months, but has not reached full production during 2020. Unfortunately, Activision has since project cancelled both because Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time did not achieve the expected results, and because of the desire to push above all on the production of Call of Duty.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as we’ve seen, Toys for Bob has returned to being independent and is now collaborating with Xbox on a new game, about which we await further information.