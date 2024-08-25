A well-known YouTube channel specialized in video games revealed that Activision did have plans to Crash Bandicoot 5but unfortunately it was cancelled. And the reason behind this decision was the low sales of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The next installment of the series had two separate concepts. The first one saw Crash return to the Academy of Evil, a location well known from Crash Twinsanity. This character would explore the minds of his enemies.

Another concept for Crash Bandicoot 5 It was a crossover with Spyro, where their worlds would be connected by a portal. The mission of Crash and Spyro would be to beat Uka Uka; both characters would be playable and would also have joint moves.

We Recommend: Crash Bandicoot 5 looks like it will never see the light of day.

But the performance of the fourth installment of the series discouraged Activision, which had hoped for the same level of success as with N. Sane Trilogywhich sold more than 20 million physical and digital copies worldwide.

Fountain: Activision.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time It only sold 402 thousand digital copies in its first month, when N. Sane Trilogy moved 520 thousand… in a single day! These results led the company to work on service-based games, and also led to Crash Team Rumble.

This multiplayer-focused game also failed to satisfy the company in terms of sales, and ended up becoming another nail in the coffin of the fifth main title in the series.

The worst thing about the cancellation of Crash Bandicoot 5 It also affected the upcoming Spyro game. It should be noted that this is in relation to Activision before it was bought by Microsoft.

Source: Activision.

So the plans for a new installment of Crash either Spyro could be revived at any time by the company’s owners. But at the moment there is nothing announced and it will be best to be patient until there is something new.

With details from DidYouKnowGaming. Apart from Crash Bandicoot 5 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.