Former artist of Crash Bandicoot claims that the fifth part of the saga has been cancelled.

Since Crash Bandicoot It was revived with its fourth installment in 2020, fans are still waiting for a new title of our favorite marsupial, however, apparently, this game might not be released for a while.

Recently Nicholas Kole, a concept artist for the game, let us know through “X” that the project known to them as “Project Dragon” has been cancelled.

A rumor circulated on social media that it was a cancelled Spyro project, due to the word “Dragon” in the name, so the artist came out to deny this, stating that it was actually Crash Bandicoot 5.

Source: Activision.

“It’s not Spyro, but someday people will hear about the Crash 5 that never was, and it will break their hearts.“Nicholas responded to the fans’ confusion.

However, in another response, the artist said that Project Dragon and Crash Bandicoot were two different projects, even separated by two different studios.

What will happen to Crash Bandicoot 5?

We don’t know if these cancellations were before or after Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, so it’s likely that this game was cancelled because of this.

In addition, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time and Crash Bandicoot N’sane Trilogy were a success in sales and reviews, so it is not strange to think that the company will try to replicate this triumph soon and that this cancellation is simply a problem of priorities while the studio adapts, however, since the departure of Toys for Bob (the game’s developer) from Activision, everything is uncertain.

We hope that this legendary saga will soon be able to offer us another title, in the meantime fans will have to prepare for the possibility that this one may not arrive as soon as we would like. On the other hand, this could simply be a bad joke and the video game is still in the works, as nothing has been confirmed.

