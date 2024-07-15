In recent days a rather famous rumor has emerged, and that is that supposedly Crash Bandicoot 5 is under development by Toys for Boband that has been made clear by the subtle clues that were released on social networks, such as the web cover image and also the supposed agreement that is had with MicrosoftHowever, this seems to be far from reality, as the project has reportedly been cancelled according to a certain person in the video game industry.

The conceptual artist Nicholas Kole shared the news that a separate project they had been working on with another studio, ‘Project Dragon’, had been cancelled. Responding to fans who speculated that the project could be related to Spyrodue to its codename, the user said no, adding that the marsupial’s fifth game would have been affected.

It’s not Spyro, but someday folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) July 13, 2024

With this information it is very possible that the next project of Toys For Bob be a totally different one than what was thought, and now the uncertainty with the fans of Crash Bandicoot will be bigger, unless the game they are working on is a new racing game and not a platformer. However, now that the studio has split from Activision they have been very quiet and it is not known when they will want to release more clues.

Author’s note: It is indeed sad news, after all many of us wanted the return of this fantastic character from the beginning of PlayStation. We will have to wait for more news in the future.