“RIP Project Dragon get ready for the biggest artwork dump I’ve ever worked on,” he added, scaring many that the codename could have something to do with a new Spyro, given the presence of a “dragon.”

“Well, our cancelled project of the last 3 years is officially dead today (even internal attempts to save it failed) and the embargo on the entire portfolio has been lifted,” Kole said in a message on X.

Nicholas Kole, a character designer who has worked for Toys for Bob on several projects, revealed that Crash Bandicoot 5 has been cancelled or at least some version of a new game about the character in question, as additional information to the announcement of yet another mysterious cancellation.

By the way, Crash 5 has been cancelled

Actually, it’s not about that or even Crash Bandicoot 5, but the latter was also mentioned tangentially by the developer, who confirmed its cancellation.

To a user who asked for clarification, Kole replied “It’s not Spyro, but one day people will know about that Crash 5 That Never Happenedand it’s going to break a lot of hearts.” It looks like a new Crash Bandicoot game has also been canceled, though it’s unclear whether this is simply a rejected pitch or a full-blown new game in the series that was in development.

In any case, it seems that Toys for Bob has had several title cancellations over the years at Activision, at which point it remains to be seen what the team is working on now that it has returned to being independent after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

We know that he is working on a new game in partnership with Xbox, but there hasn’t been an official announcement on the title yet.