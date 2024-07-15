In recent years, the Crash Bandicoot franchise has experienced a significant resurgence. After the success of the remasters of the first three games and the main sequel “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time”, the series has also seen a new version of “Crash Team Racing” and a party game called “Crash Team Rumble”. A significant return to the scene for one of the icons of PlayStation, which debuted in 1996 on the first Sony console. Developed by Nughty Dog, who years later would launch the Uncharted and The Last of Us sagas, it has sold more than seven million copies worldwide, becoming an icon in the world of video games.

Unfortunately, hopes for a “Crash Bandicoot 5” seem to have been dashed with just one post on X. Nicholas Kole, a character designer and illustrator who worked on “Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” revealed on social media, “someday people will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it will be heartbreaking.” The statement left fans who were hoping for an official sequel on modern consoles feeling bad, suggesting that the series will not continue. In recent years, Crash games have been released under the Activision label, and have not been developed by Naughty Dog, but by Toys for Bob, a video game development studio also known for working on the “Skylanders” series and remastering the “Spyro Reignited Trilogy.”