A news that will surely brighten the day of all fans of Crash Bandicoot. This Tuesday. Activision Y Toys for Bob they announced that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will no longer be limited to PS4 Y Xbox One.

In a few weeks it will be available both for Nintendo switch as Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X | S. But not only that, but the game will also come to PC. Only in the latter case it will be later in 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Expands to More Platforms

When exactly? Well, nothing less than March 12, in a year that marks the 25th anniversary of this series born in 1996. It will be the first original entry in the franchise Crash in more than a decade.

Regarding the versions for PS5 Y Xbox Series X | S, there will be some improvements in visual effects. Similarly, the game runs at a resolution of 4K and with a frame rate 60fps or frames per second, which is great.

Activision revealed in its statement that those who play this title on the aforementioned systems will enjoy faster loading times.

Likewise, they will enjoy 3D audio that will allow them to immerse themselves in an unprecedented and fresh experience. As far as prices are concerned, the versions of PS5 Y Xbox series x will cost $ 59.99 dollars each. It is the standard for most video games.

The same game that takes advantage of what each console offers

Who have Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in PS4 Y Xbox One they will be able to receive updates for the new consoles at no cost (does not apply to Japan). Sure, within the same family of systems.

The ability to transfer saved data is included. At PS5, the controls DualSense they will offer adaptive triggers, while the console’s activity card will give players a breakdown of their activity and some tips.

In Xbox Series X | S, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will use Smart Delivery to let players enjoy the appropriate version according to their console.

Regarding the version for Nintendo switch, it is now possible to preorder it through the eShop and some shops. Its price will be $ 39.99 dollars, the same as that of PC. Regarding your departure on this platform, it will be via Battle.net and at the end of the year. Same as in Switch, it is possible to reserve it.

Progress accompanying this note allows you to take a look at Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a very complete and entertaining game.

