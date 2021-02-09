Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time hits PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch on 12th March, Activision has announced.

Toys for Bob’s well-received platformer, which came out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2020, launches on PC via Battle.net later in 2021. The new all platforms trailer is below:

If you own Crash 4 on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade your version of the game for free within the same console family and bring your progress with you.

If you own a digital version of Crash 4 for PS4, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for free via the PlayStation Store. If you have the PS4 game on disc, you can use it to download the game on PS5 at no cost. You’ll need to keep your disc in your PS5 every time you want to play. The physical version upgrade offer is not compatible with the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console, Activision said.

It’s a similar deal on Xbox Series X | S, although Microsoft’s Smart Delivery ensures the appropriate version is downloaded.

You transfer your save game data from PS4 to PS5 by uploading your PS4 data slot to the cloud. In the PS5 version, you can then download the cloud save.

To do the same on Xbox Series X | S, launch the game on one of those consoles, press A to start and the game automatically syncs your saved game data.

So, what’s special about the next-gen version? 4K and 60fps visuals and quicker loading times, as you’d expect. On PS5 there’s support for 3D audio and the DualSense’s adaptive triggers.

Our Chris Tapsell penned Eurogamer’s Crash 4 review, calling it “a flawed gem”.