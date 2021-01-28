All good news is the re-release of ‘Crash’, David Cronenberg’s cult film, twenty-five years after its first release on the billboard. At the initiative of the distributor A Contracorriente, remastered copies in 4K can be seen in more than 45 cinemas. Special Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, where it sowed controversy for its incendiary images, with high erotic content, the film continues to be hypnotic, elevated by the chords of the Howard Shore soundtrack. A film that is still ahead of its time, haunting and exciting. To this day, some clueless spectators continue to get up from their seats, and there is no lack of nervous laughter in the sex scenes during its projection.

Cronenberg’s work is a cinema of ideas rather than characters, open to multiple interpretations, sometimes contradictory. In ‘Crash’ he tries more than ever to create an intellectual conflict in the viewer. And he achieves it, by exploring a human pathology based on car accidents that allows the daring filmmaker to distill his attraction for the fusion between humans and machines, the much-hackneyed New Meat, where the organic and the inorganic intertwine. Cars are here the technology through which the characters seek an identity change, reinvent human existence and open the doors wide to a new sexuality.

The germ of ‘Crash’ emerged at the end of the eighties, when a journalist, Toby Goldberg, handed the director the homonymous novel by James Graham Ballard, written in 1973, with a note that invited him to adapt it to the big screen. In the whirlwind of filming ‘Naked Lunch’, producer Jeremy Thomas invited the Canadian to work together again and planned over their heads the possibility of making a version of the book, a priori nothing simple. At the time of writing the script, Cronenberg made little changes, respecting the text, and focused on the right. Thus, the skeleton of the story does not seem as convoluted as its representation in images. The Ballard couple, James and Catherine (played by James Spader and Deborah Kara Unger), seek new experiences outside of their marriage in an attempt to keep the flame of their passion. They are mired in a clear existential void, until one night James crashes his car into another, where another couple, the Remingtons, travels. The wife, Helen (Holly Hunter), survives after the impact, but the husband is killed when he is thrown through the windshield glass. The injured are admitted with serious consequences to a hospital. Moments after the crash, they had experienced a strange attraction towards each other that evolves, once discharged from the hospital, towards a succession of sexual encounters that are unleashed when they meet Vaughan (Elias Koteas), an individual who defends to cape and Sword an unusual theory: traffic accidents release sexual energy. The Ballards thus discover a new way of erotic stimulation. James’ brutal accident opens a new path in their lives that will lead them to a dangerous world dominated by a murky game of sex and death.

Filming for ‘Crash’ took place in Toronto, mostly outdoors under a leaden gray sky, for ten weeks. Much of the footage was shot at night on highways that were closed to facilitate the work of the technical team. The artistic direction opted for a range of colors between purple and black, typical of bruises, with some touches of greens and blues, while the makeup department created prostheses after thoroughly studying hundreds of photographs of real victims of car crashes. Cinematographer Peter Suschitzky created an icy and disturbing atmosphere in keeping with the film’s dark tone, as did Howard Shore, who created a haunting, hypnotic, and enigmatic score of metallic sounds.

The opening credits of Crash subtly show us a succession of vehicles crashing into the viewer. We see in a minimalist way the headlights of the cars approaching while the metal letters are partially dented, beaten, as if they were some kind of bumper or the body sheet. In this way, the public is anticipated of the importance of collisions on the tape. Collisions between the cars themselves. Collisions of the characters with each other. Collisions of the protagonists with their anodyne existence. Collisions of the audiovisual proposal, a skillful metaphor for the clash between modern technology and the human psyche, against the same viewer. The abundant sex scenes, most of the time linked to each other by montage, are not dispensable, like the bulk of racy frames that we can find in conventional cinema. Despite the approach, they are not repetitive. They are a constant in the film, they help to advance the plot, to develop it, and successively reveal aspects of the protagonists, who in this way explore and invent themselves. The sexuality of the characters and their impulses are clearly reflected.

New meat



In ‘Crash’, the bodies and the cars give rise to the metaphor. Car ramming has clear sexual overtones. Most of the exciting encounters happen inside cars, sometimes on the move. The fusion of meat and metal, organic and inorganic, man and technique, reaches its peak when the protagonists have sex in the car. The characters passionately caress each other, as they caress parts of the vehicle or its cold metal surface. Risky and dangerous maneuvers between cars, with small rear-end collisions, resemble a sexual courtship. Locomotion, kinetic energy, causes stimulation. The charismatic character interpreted with magnetism by Koteas is a kind of great histrionic teacher who preaches “the reconstruction of the human body by technology”, among other prophetic phrases. «The car accident is fertile and not destructive. A release of sexual energy ”, comments the eccentric visionary in one of his incendiary dialogues, who finds morbid satisfaction in contemplating the wounded and deceased in fatal accidents, either live or in photographs that he sometimes takes himself. They are works of art that are recreated with voyeuristic pleasure in death, reflected on the twisted sheet metal and the bloody upholstery.

Vaughan, whose car is convertible, large and spacious (without complexes), to the point of serving as a home, is the guru of a sect of acolytes who adore car accidents, a suicidal tendency worthy of showing off with gold letters in any manual of psychopathology. In a sequence where we see her followers, like a family worthy of the monsters’ stop, congregated in front of a television, Holly Hunter is extremely excited watching traffic videos where the crash test dummies are destroyed after serious impacts. In their religious ceremonies they recreate unfortunate collisions of famous personalities like James Dean, in order to capture their physical and sexual emotion. They carry out theatrical representations with careful attention to detail, some with terrible consequences. Again Cronenberg raises the idea of ​​the individual victim of a longing to which he is progressively enslaved while his consciousness is freed and his existence is transformed, but everything ends up plunging into a black abyss where rationality disappears and the effects are chilling.

For Cronenberg “we all experiment to protect ourselves from chaos and madness.” In his filmography it is common to find a worrying message: the impossibility of surviving intact in a decomposing technological universe. In ‘Crash’ there is clearly a confrontation between two forces, portrayed under a prism of surprising coldness: Eros (life) and Thanatos (death). Love, sex and reproduction, on the one hand, and aggression and self-destruction on the other. Sex and death closely linked. The characters that populate the film are emotionally complicated and are outside the margins of what we can usually understand as normal. They live in isolation and communicate through sexual contact. They are, therefore, difficult to access for the average viewer. There is no emotionality that can be responded to without effort, so it is not surprising that the proposal is uncomfortable for many minds not used to a different cinema. The film was first screened to audiences at the Cannes Film Festival, where there were mixed reactions. The jury, chaired by Francis Ford Coppola, awarded the film a special award for its boldness and originality. At the press screenings, many journalists left in disgust. The tape had serious distribution problems, especially in Great Britain, where some moral advocates branded it pornographic and promoted its censorship. Perhaps because of the scandal, ultimately a welcome free publicity, the public came to see it and the collections were substantial in some countries. Without a doubt, we are facing one of Cronenberg’s bravest works. Also the most abstract and cerebral. He removes all the accessories and concentrates on the essentials, adding too much tension to his obsessions. The film’s images flow icy, but its icy appearance is inversely proportional to its fiery intensity. They hit the viewer without wanting to. They disturb. The filmmaker’s ability to minimize figuration, to focus on a handful of characters and create a realistic atmosphere from strange elements leads to a laudable exercise in purifying the Cronenbergian style, personal and non-transferable. A masterpiece, full of personality, experimental in spite of itself, that stirs the gray matter, the stomach and the gonads.