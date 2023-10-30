The dream of victory vanished immediately

After a few hundred meters Charles Leclerc saw Max Verstappen relentlessly take the inside straight after the lights went out. The Monegasque found himself in Turn 1 without the possibility of defending the lead and was even involved in an accident with Sergio Perez who clamped down decisively from the outside in an attempt to give the Mexican fans a feat that was resolved in an inevitable contact which led to the withdrawal of the favorite of the home crowd.

Charles Leclerc was booed at the end of the race, but stressed that he could do nothing in Turn-1 caught in the grip of the two Red Bulls. The Ferrari race has different topics to analyze for the Scuderia from Maranello starting from the less than brilliant start through a hard tire that didn’t work in the second stint of the race.

The words of Charles Leclerc on Sky Sport F1

“In these situations I always try to put myself in the spectators’ shoes and I completely understand their disappointment, because when they have so much passion they want to see Checo do well. They waited for this race with trepidation and unfortunately at the first corner Checo’s race was over. On the other hand, I wish they were about the pictures, I couldn’t go anywhere and I don’t think Checo knew I had Max on my right and we touched. This is part of racing and there was nothing else I could do in this situation.”

“We have to analyze the departures, because we’ve done very well all year, but in the last two races we’ve been struggling more and we’ll see what we can improve on. With the hard we struggled more, and this confirms the weakness of our car which is very sensitive every time we change compounds. We reset the feeling with the car and sometimes we no longer find it, and that’s what happened with the hard compound. In my opinion, however, after the contact with Perez the suspension was not entirely in place.”