Crash Bandicoot And Spyro the Dragon, two historical mascots of Sony, I am now owned by Microsoft: the curious handover was highlighted on Twitter by the insider Okami.

Clearly the change of shirt, let’s call it that, is the son of Activision Blizzard’s entry into the Xbox Game Studios, as part of a ‘acquisition announced today by the Redmond house but which will be finalized only in a few months, for a cost of almost 70 billion dollars.

As several insiders are rushing to write, live services like Call of Duty: Warzone will most likely remain available on Sony consoles as well, but everything else could become Xbox exclusive, including the upcoming adventures of Crash and Spyro.

In fact, this is a curious but not unprecedented situation, if we think of the Deathloop case, published on PC and PS5 due to an agreement signed prior to the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft.

In the case of the two characters created by respectively Naughty Dog And Insomniac Games, both PlayStation first party studies, however, the question is decidedly nostalgic and symbolic.