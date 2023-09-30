Something that we have been aware of is the fact that Activision has not treated two iconic characters that they have among their franchises in the best way, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro The Dragon, which have not had as many new games as one would expect. In fact, the marsupial Naughty Dog It received a multiplayer recently, which did not achieve the massive audiences that were desired.

Something quite interesting was recently revealed, as the mascots were going to have a game together for years, and it is a racing experience in the style of Team Racing, but in which both had a certain degree of importance. And yes it is older than we think, given that it was originally going to be released in the first Xboxbeing under the development of Argonaut Games.

It is worth mentioning that this game was scheduled to be released at some point in 2004, something that in the end could not be done, resulting in the cancellation of the project and leaving some assets to be reused in more projects. In fact, the user Modern Vintage Gamer from Youtube got the intro video which you can watch below.

Currently, the future of some franchises is not the clearest, at least with crash an attempt is still being made with Team Rumble, because updates arrive month after month so that their users do not abandon the platform. For its part, Spyro hasn’t had anything new since the remastered trilogy was released, and that makes people worry that it’s the final ending.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Another mistake that has been made is something that comes from the fans themselves, given that Crash 4 has not had the sales that were expected, even though it was released for a large number of platforms. So the complaints are not valid seeing that there was no support.