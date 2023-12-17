The salary cap is not worth it, two former Alitalia commissioners must be paid

On 2 May 2017 Alitalia ended up in extraordinary administration after the workers rejected Etihad's relaunch plan. At that point the government appoints some commissioners for management. And now those commissioners are among the creditors. Corriere della Sera writes about it, according to which “Alitalia's creditors now include two of its former commissioners who are owed, overall, 10 million euros”.



Corriere della Sera explains: “A ruling by the Council of State annuls the ministry's decree of Business and Made in Italy and establishes that the professionals called upon to conserve the assets of the then national airline – professor Stefano Paleari and lawyer Daniele Discepolo – were not managing a public company and therefore the ceiling does not apply to wages. Money, explains those following the dossier to Corriere, that Alitalia has to pay and which could be reduced if only the ministry sat down with the two former commissioners to find an agreement and close the dispute”.

