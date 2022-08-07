Severe accident in Chicago, the victims are 7: among them a mother and her 5 children

A truly dramatic toll is that of the accident that took place on Sunday night, near Chicago. A young woman mom aged just 31, he lost his life along with his parents 5 children. They collided with a car moving against hand and the impact was fatal.

The doctors who intervened were unfortunately unable to do anything, as the two vehicles took fire and the victims died stuck in the metal sheets.

Many in these hours are writing on social media messages of grief, as if those words could soothe the pain of these losses. The father of the family, on the other hand, is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The dramatic car accident happened around at 2 am on Sunday 31 July. Precisely on Interstate 90, near Hampshire, in Illinoisnear Chicago.

The family of 7 was on board a mini van. Dad was driving and they were headed home. However, at some point they are collided with a car, driven by a 22 year old and the impact was fatal.

The two vehicles have caught fire and no one managed to survive. Unfortunately, the doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save them. The police and firefighters.

Mom and 5 children who died in the accident, the dynamics

The agents who arrived at the place where the tragedy occurred are currently at work to reconstruct theexact dynamics what happened. From the first information emerged it would seem that the 22 year old Jennifer Fernandez took the road against hand.

The man driving the mini van just couldn’t avoid it. Due to the violent impact the father was thrown out from the vehicle and after days of hospitalization, he too did not make it, while his wife and children were stuck in the flames. The children were aged between 13 and 7 years.

Lauren Dobosz instead she was 31 years old and everyone described her as a special woman and mother. On social media there are many people who have chosen to write a message for remember it. In one of these it was written: “You were a very good mom!”